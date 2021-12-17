First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

First American Financial stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in First American Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

