First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.87. First Busey shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 134,763 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

