First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.