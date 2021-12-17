First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

