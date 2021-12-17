First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Acquires $10,770.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $10,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

