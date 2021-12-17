First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

FSFG stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $188.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.