First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

