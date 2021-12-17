First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 145.8% in November

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $81.25 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

