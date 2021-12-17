First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Stock Position Boosted by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,712,000 after buying an additional 112,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 952,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,304,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

