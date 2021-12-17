First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 176.0% in November

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FNY opened at $70.77 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.