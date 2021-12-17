First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

