First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2,356.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $116.17 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $108.79 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

