Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ChampionX worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

