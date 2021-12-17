Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,099 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $20,020,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $12,113,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

