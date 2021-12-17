Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV opened at $266.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.11 and a 200-day moving average of $252.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

