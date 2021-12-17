Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 68,262 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,262 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

HTHT stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

