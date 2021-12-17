Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 87,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

