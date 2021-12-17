Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
