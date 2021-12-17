Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $26.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.