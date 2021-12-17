Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Critical Review

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flowers Foods and Benson Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.31 $152.32 million $1.04 26.19 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flowers Foods and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 5 0 0 2.00 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

Flowers Foods currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 5.10% 19.97% 8.48% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

