Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

FLNC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,092. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

