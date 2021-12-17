Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,513.89

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,513.89 ($20.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($21.01). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.81), with a volume of 24,569 shares.

The company has a market cap of £888.73 million and a P/E ratio of 31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,512.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,465.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

