Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to Underperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

