ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Up 10.1%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.63. 43,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 613,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,702,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

