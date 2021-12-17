Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

