ForTube 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.48 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00206578 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

