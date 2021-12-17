Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.11

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 3076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 113.60 and a quick ratio of 113.60. The firm has a market cap of $666.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.39.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

