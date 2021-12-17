Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,768,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

