Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

