Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 6.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 3,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,093,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 31,059 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.