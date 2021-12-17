Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 182,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,545,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Perseverance Asset Management International acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,903,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

