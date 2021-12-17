FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Parsons Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsons in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE PSN opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Parsons has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 252.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

