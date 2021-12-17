FY2021 Earnings Estimate for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $15.04 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

