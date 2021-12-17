FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Cut by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.