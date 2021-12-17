FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Boosted by Analyst

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.12.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. Chevron has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.