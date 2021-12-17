FY2021 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Boosted by Analyst

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.94.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

