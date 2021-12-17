FY2021 EPS Estimates for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Li-Cycle in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LICY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

NYSE LICY opened at $10.28 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

