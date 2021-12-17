FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

