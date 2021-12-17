FY2022 Earnings Estimate for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Issued By National Bank Financial

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19).

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

TSE DRT opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The stock has a market cap of C$215.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$5.99.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$42.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.63 million.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.