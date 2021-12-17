FY2022 Earnings Estimate for J Sainsbury plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for J Sainsbury in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $14.49 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

