FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

