FY2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Increased by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.83 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.