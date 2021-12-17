FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Park National in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

PRK opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 1-year low of $98.79 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Park National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Park National by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Park National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Park National by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 31.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

