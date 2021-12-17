FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lowered by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28).

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

SGEN opened at $148.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.88.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,565 shares of company stock worth $75,830,536. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.