FY2024 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut by Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALX Oncology in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.31). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $926.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $97.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,434,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

