Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

