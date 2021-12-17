Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

A number of analysts have commented on GECFF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

GECFF traded down $7.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.59. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.40. Gecina has a 1 year low of $127.96 and a 1 year high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

