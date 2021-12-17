Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.43.

GNRC opened at $350.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.84. Generac has a 52-week low of $214.41 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $971,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Generac by 50.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $4,027,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 685.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

