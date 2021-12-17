Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $475.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $474.43.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $350.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.84. Generac has a 52 week low of $214.41 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

