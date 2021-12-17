General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 6.7% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $206.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

