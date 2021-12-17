General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in General Electric were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

